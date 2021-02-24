National Bank of Cuba dedicates series of coins to Alicia Alonso

The tribute honors the work of the country’s most universal dancer, who would have been 100 years old on December 21,2020 and consists of the engraving of the ballerina’s image on the obverse of each coin.

According to Resolution 188/2020, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba on January 14, 2021, the back of the coins will bear Cuba’s shield.

The National Ballet of Cuba’s press release details that the series will consist of 200 gold coins, 2,000 silver coins and 5,000 CUNI (copper and nickel alloy) coins.

The works, considered one of the most important actions of Alonso’s centenary, are in charge of the ‘Empresa Comercializadora Integral de Tecnologias Especiales Desarrolladas’ (Comprehensive Marketing Company of Special Developed Technologies), through the Cuban House of Coins.

Alonso died on October 17, 2019, she was famous for her prodigious turns and her particular way of mastering the technique, in such a way that several historians assure that she was destined for dance, the language through which she could tell any story, even if she only moved her hands.