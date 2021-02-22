Cuban president visits innovation and electronics center

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited on Saturday the Innovation and Development Center of the Electronics Group (Gelect), where he verified its potentialities for the domestic economy, local media reported.

According to Radio Reloj, the president spoke with workers about the Center’s projects and their importance for prioritized sectors in Cuban society.

Diaz-Canel visited the facilities of the workshop where new prototypes are being developed, and shared viewpoints with young experts who are carrying out those projects.

The Center provides goods and services in the field of electronics, computer sciences, automation and communications.

Recently, Gelect Vice President Albeo Zamora Quintero informed that more than 320,000 TV decoding boxes will be commercialized this year, in addition to 32-inch hybrid TV sets for the educational sector in order to eliminate the analogic TV channels without affecting school classes on television, the executive told the National News Agency (ACN).