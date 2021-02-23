Cuban Parliament denounces US blockade on international agenda

During a virtual account on their work in 2020, members of the Parliament’s International Relations Commission insisted on reinforcing the dissemination of the truths about Cuba and its fair fight against Washington’s growing aggressions.

The work of the parliamentary group was developed in a complex scenario, characterized by the nefarious US policy and the COVID-19 impact that altered the work schedule with other nations, noted the head of the Commission, Yolanda Ferrer.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the section, Alberto Nuñez, expressed his gratitude toward some foreign parliamentarians for their position in rejection of US aggressions, the recognition of the work of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade in the face of COVID-19 and its nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The legislators also reviewed the fulfillment of the goals proposed for 2020, in particular, the defense of the principles of the Revolution’s foreign policy and the continuous development of bilateral and multilateral parliamentary relations.

Among the most significant actions, they highlighted the reception of the President of the Pan-African Parliament, the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba in the Senate of the Congo and the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats of the European Parliament, among others.