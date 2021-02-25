Cuban and Australian mining and oil businessmen held on Wednesday the 1st Seminar to assess investment openings on Cuba.

Speaking to Prensa Latina, the Business Director of Geominera SA Company Angel Vazquez highlighted the significance of the virtual meeting that had been attended by more than 30 firms.¨ It is an event that opened new openings to gain more investment from large Australian mining companies¨, he assured.

We have good experiences with Australian companies in the country. There are some companies that are exploring business openings, others are in study process and at the same time two joint ventures have already been established in 2020.

Vazquez stressed that Cuba has a very clear regulatory framework and that the Monetary Overhaul opens up new possibilities in such an area, since the elimination of dual currency rate avoids multiple doubts for those interested in outlaying on Cuba.