Cuba confirmed at the end of this Sunday 838 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths and 912 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported at a press conference.

The expert pointed out that 19,873 patients were admitted, 2,870 suspects, 12,035 under surveillance and 4,968 confirmed (active cases).

According to the specialist, 18,060 samples were processed in the country for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in all molecular biology laboratories, and as a result there were diagnosed 838 COVID-19 positive samples. Cuba accumulates 2,281,712 samples studied and 45,361 (1.98%) people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country, since the beginning of the epidemic.

Of the new cases

815 are result of local transmittal and 23 imported

790, 94.3% were contacts of confirmed cases, for a cumulative of 40,505 (89.3%)

23 people (2.7%) with a source of infection abroad, and 4,645 (10.2%) of cases with this source of infection accumulated throughout the epidemic.

In 25 patients (2.9%) the source of infection was not yet specified, accumulating 211 cases (0.5%)

23 (2.7%) related to international travelers, accumulating 10,473 (27.2%).

447 (55.3%) were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, thus accumulating 24,711 (54.5%) asymptomatic cases.

421 were female and 417 male.

They belong to the age groups: under 20 years: 113; from 20 to 39 years: 288; from 40 to 59 years: 279 and more than 60: 158 cases.

Out of the 45,361 patients diagnosed with the disease, 4,968 remain hospitalized, 4,907 of them with stable clinical evolution. There are 300 deaths (four in the day), two evacuees, 54 returned to their countries, 912 discharges of the day, 40,037 recovered patients accumulate (88.3%). 61 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of them 27 critical and 34 serious.