23 de febrero de 2021
Confirma Cuba 836 nuevos casos de COVID-19
Inglés | English

Cuba reports 836 new positive cases to COVID-19 and four deaths

Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

Cuban health authorities confirmed today 836 new patients with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed with the disease to 46,197.

At a press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Duran, explained that in the last 24 hours four patients died as a result of the disease, so the list of deaths reaches 304 since their appearance in the country in March 2020.

Out of the 46,197 patients diagnosed with the disease, 4,858 remain hospitalized, 4,792 of them with stable clinical evolution. 304 deaths accumulate (four in the day), two evacuated, 54 returned to their countries, 942 discharges of the day, 40,979 recovered patients accumulate (88.7%). 66 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 34 of them critical and 32 seriously ill.



