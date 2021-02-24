Cuba participates at ethical-challenges meeting posed by COVID-19

Cuba will participate in a virtual meeting on global bioethical challenges regarding the global crisis caused by COVID-19, which is being held on Tuesday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

According to a press release from Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, Dr. Jose Ramon Acosta, professor at the School of Medical Sciences in Havana, will make a speech at the world meeting, whose goals are to discuss issues such as the fair distribution of vaccines and international cooperation.

The meeting at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will also examine the progress of sciences at the service of humanity.

In addition to Dr. Acosta, member of the National Bioethics Committee, a representation of scientists from Cuba will take part in the event, along with Cuba’s permanent mission to UNESCO.

The International Bioethics Committee, the Intergovernmental Committee and the World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology are guiding the encounter, which began on Monday and will conclude on February 26th.