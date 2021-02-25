Cuba denounces at UNESCO US blockade impact on COVID-19 times

Cuba’s Ambassador to UNESCO Yahima Esquivel denounced on Wednesday at a UNESCO forum the obstacles posed in the fight against COVID-19 by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the country.

The blockade is the fundamental impediment to the acquisition of medicines, health equipment, materials and supplies needed to fight against the pandemic, the diplomat noted on her speech at the Ethical Considerations of the COVID-19 Crisis from a Global Perspective event

Cuba’s permanent representative pointed out that the US blockade generates very adverse conditions in the fight against COVID-19 and contradicts the UN calls to put solidarity and cooperation before unilateral coercive measures, which she described as a flagrant attack against the right to life.

In spite of so, Cubans have been able to face the pandemic with positive results and to sustain with enormous effort its universal, free and quality healthcare system, all this possible because of the humanist vocation of our social project and the will and commitment of the government, Esquivel explained.

At the forum convened by the ethics and bioethics bodies of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the diplomat underscored the US blockade also failed to prevent Cuba’s traditional solidarity with other peoples, materialized in COVID-19 times with the sending of 56 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve International Contingent to 40 countries and territories.

Regarding such aid, she repudiated the media campaigns to lie and defame the Cuban model of cooperation in the field of health.

The ambassador also highlighted the successes of Cuba in terms of technological sovereignty, which allow it to have four vaccine candidates against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in different phases of clinical trials.

Esquivel recalled the goal of immunizing the entire Cuban population, probably previous the end of 2021.