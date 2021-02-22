Cuba attends UN meetings on disarmament and human rights

Cuba participates on Monday 22 in the high-level segments of the Conference on Disarmament and of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, the Foreign Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Cubaminrex website, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will attend the first of those meeting on Monday, when he will repeat Cuba’s commitment to ‘the international disarmament regime, non-proliferation and arms control’. Cuba has signed major international agreements banning instruments of mass destruction and is located in the first densely populated geographic zone in the world that was declared free of nuclear weapons. In addition, Rodriguez will participate on Tuesday in the High-Level Segment of the 46th Ordinary Session of the Human Rights Council, which will discuss such issues as the fight against discrimination, and the rights of children and people with disabilities. Cuba was elected a member of the Human Rights Council for the 2021-2033 period in October 2020.

Statement by Mr. Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, at the Conference on Disarmament.

Mr. President;

The world’s situation is ever more dangerous and challenging. Now more than ever before, the very survival of the human species is at stake. International peace and security are being threatened by conflicts; predatory and non-conventional wars; acts of aggression and regime change attempts; and an arms race that is dilapidating enormous resources that are indispensable for the sustainable development of our peoples.

The numerous crises generated by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic have revealed the fragility of a world where universal access to basic health services is not guaranteed, while nuclear arsenals are modernized and expanded and their role in the defense and security military doctrines that continue to threaten humanity has been strengthened.

It is imperative to strengthen multilateralism and the unrestricted respect for the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and International Law. Peaceful coexistence among nations requires governments to abstain from exercising pressures on others and implementing unjust unilateral coercive measures.

On January 11, 2021, in a cynical and hypocritical move, President Donald Trump’s administration designated Cuba as a State sponsor of terrorism with the purpose of imposing additional obstacles to any prospective advancement of bilateral relations between both countries. We urge the new administration to revoke this absurd and unwarranted decision.

Mr. President;

It is urgent that this forum upholds its mandate to negotiate multilateral treaties on disarmament and consider nuclear disarmament as a matter of priority.

It is crucial to preserve disarmament and arms control agreements. We welcome the decision taken by Russia and the United States to extend the START III agreement.

We also welcome the entry into force of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which is a true landmark in the international efforts to advance towards a world free from these weapons. Cuba takes pride in having been the fifth country that ratified it. Likewise, I am pleased to announce that we have deposited the instrument of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty on February 4 last.

Mr. President;

We ratify the full validity of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed by the Heads of State and Government of the entire region. A world of justice, dignity and peace is possible if cooperation among States prevail; and if International Law, peoples’ right to peace, development and justice are observed.

Equally valid today are the words expressed by the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, when he said, and I quote: “Let the philosophy of plunder disappear, and the philosophy of war will have disappeared”, end of quote.

Thank you, very much.

(Cubaminrex)