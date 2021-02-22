22 de febrero de 2021
Inglés | English

Antipolio vaccination campaign to start in Cuba on Monday

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
The national director of Epidemiology at Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, announced the 60th National Oral Bivalent Vaccination Campaign against Polio, which will start on Monday 22 nationwide.
Dr. Duran explained that the campaign will take place from February 22 to 27, and the second dose of the vaccine will be given from March 1 to 9.

He added that all children under three years of age will be immunized, and a second dose will be given to nine-year-old children.

The antipolio vaccination campaigns started in Cuba in 1962, and have been carried out every year nationwide since then.

Cuba was the first country in Latin America that was declared free of poliomyelitis.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Jupiter and Saturn will have their closest encounter in almost 400 years this Dec. 21

Cataratas del Niágara se alumbrarán con colores de la bandera cubana

Niagara Falls to display colors of the Cuban flag

Confirman en Cuba 38 nuevos casos con COVID-19

Cuba reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 79 medical discharges 

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *