Antipolio vaccination campaign to start in Cuba on Monday

The national director of Epidemiology at Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, announced the 60th National Oral Bivalent Vaccination Campaign against Polio, which will start on Monday 22 nationwide.

Dr. Duran explained that the campaign will take place from February 22 to 27, and the second dose of the vaccine will be given from March 1 to 9.

He added that all children under three years of age will be immunized, and a second dose will be given to nine-year-old children.

The antipolio vaccination campaigns started in Cuba in 1962, and have been carried out every year nationwide since then.

Cuba was the first country in Latin America that was declared free of poliomyelitis.